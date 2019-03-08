Starbucks' return to Hornchurch a step closer as new shop front plans formally submitted

Starbucks has applied for permission to erect signage and install new heating and air conditioning systems at the Picture: Architecture Design LTD Archant

Never fear Hornchurch coffee lovers, Starbucks is one step closer to returning to the high street after formally submitting plans to Havering Council.

Havering Council's planning department received an application on August 16 to change the use of 142 Hornchurch High Street from A1 (commercial) to a mix of A1/A3 (providing hot food and drink), and to install new signage and new heating and air conditioning units.

Those plans have this week been published on the borough's planning portal.

The premises was, until June 30, a Shoe Zone store, but has since stood empty.

The application was made by Bhopinder Gill, owner of Starbucks franchise partner, GK Coffee.

Application documents submitted to the local authority read: "This proposal is to change the existing use of the building from A1 to an A1/A3 mix, facilitating its use as a Starbucks coffee shop.

"This mix is important to note, as different to a standard cafe that trades solely under A3, it also functions as a retail unit for the take away purchases of hot and cold beverages as well as cold/warmed food."

The applicant goes on to estimate that around half of the shop's business will be in take away trade.

All hot food sold in the shop is pre-maunfactured off site and wil be heated in turbochef ovens, minimising nuisance from noise or smells.

It is estimated that the new cafe, should it receive permission to go ahead, would create five full-time and seven part-time jobs.

From Monday to Friday, the Starbucks would be open between 6am and 7pm.

On weekends and bank holidays, this would change to between 7am and 7pm.

According to floorplans submitted alongside the application, the service counter would be set back from the front door and to the right of entering customers.

The rest of the shop floor space would provide a number of tables and seating for customers.

Two new toilets are also being proposed to the rer of the shopfront, one of which will be fully wheelchair accessible and include baby changing facilties.

The coffee chain's former premises in Hornchurch High Street, which is located directly opposite its new shop front, closed in October 2018 following reports of a fire and a flood.

A decision on the application is due by October 11.