Award-winning Rise Park football referee to celebrate 100th birthday
A long-serving Romford football referee is all set to celebrate his 100th birthday.
Stan Smith, who lives in Rise Park, will be toasting his centenary on September 21.
The much-loved dad, grandad and great-grandfather spent many years as a football referee before becoming an assessor and mentor to others looking to kick start a career in that field as a member of the former Romford Referees’ Association.
He was vice-president and according to the former meetings organiser, Dave Ainsworth, only ever sent one player off the pitch.
His granddaughter, Julie, 34 - who would prefer to only use her first name - said he was also a draftsman for the London Electricity Board and spent time serving in the RAF.
Julie said he has lived in Rise Park for a “long time” and he “gets on with everybody”.
She said when she was younger, Stan would take her and her brother Paul, 26, “down the garden path in a wheelbarrow” which she is “sure he still has to this day”.
In 2005, Stan received a 50 years’ meritorious service award from the Referees’ Association, presented by top referee Keith Hackett.
That same year, he was runner-up in Havering Sports Council’s annual sports volunteer of the year awards.
Entering the world of football after completing a referees’ course in Ilford, he completed over 30 years active service as an official, serving in local and Essex senior leagues.
Stan was also a committeeman with what was the Romford Referees’ Association.
Stan has two daughters, Christine, 62, and Susan, 66.
Christine, whose birthday is the day after her dad’s, said: “He’s been a wonderful dad, grandad and great-grandfather. He used to love his job as a referee and we’re so glad he has made it to 100.”
Julie added: “From day one he has been an amazing grandad, more like a second dad, he has always supported and educated us, and would always be there at the end of the phone if we needed any help.
“It’s a huge thing to celebrate 100 and we’re so proud of him for everything he has done and achieved.
“He is an outstanding person – it makes me extremely proud he is my grandad.”