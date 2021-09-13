News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Award-winning Rise Park football referee to celebrate 100th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:06 PM September 13, 2021   
Stan Smith

Stan Smith will turn 100 on September 21 and his family have said they are so "proud" of everything he has achieved. - Credit: Stan Smith

A long-serving Romford football referee is all set to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Stan Smith, who lives in Rise Park, will be toasting his centenary on September 21.  

The much-loved dad, grandad and great-grandfather spent many years as a football referee before becoming an assessor and mentor to others looking to kick start a career in that field as a member of the former Romford Referees’ Association.  

He was vice-president and according to the former meetings organiser, Dave Ainsworth, only ever sent one player off the pitch.  

His granddaughter, Julie, 34 - who would prefer to only use her first name - said he was also a draftsman for the London Electricity Board and spent time serving in the RAF.  

You may also want to watch:

Julie said he has lived in Rise Park for a “long time” and he “gets on with everybody”.  

She said when she was younger, Stan would take her and her brother Paul, 26, “down the garden path in a wheelbarrow” which she is “sure he still has to this day”.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Cast your vote to pick Romford's favourite pub, cafe and restaurant
  2. 2 Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford
  3. 3 New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road
  1. 4 50-year-old Upminster choir group appeals for new members
  2. 5 Hospitality Day 2021: Vote for your favourite east London venues
  3. 6 Cladding crisis lumbers Havering Council leader with unsellable flat
  4. 7 'Cleaning gulleys in old drainage system could have worsened flood,' council claims
  5. 8 Romford woman's death must end profit-driven private care, report finds
  6. 9 New Co-op set to open in Gidea Park
  7. 10 Investigation launched into 'serious' racism allegations at council

In 2005, Stan received a 50 years’ meritorious service award from the Referees’ Association, presented by top referee Keith Hackett.

That same year, he was runner-up in Havering Sports Council’s annual sports volunteer of the year awards. 

Entering the world of football after completing a referees’ course in Ilford, he completed over 30 years active service as an official, serving in local and Essex senior leagues.  

Stan was also a committeeman with what was the Romford Referees’ Association.  

Stan has two daughters, Christine, 62, and Susan, 66.

Christine, whose birthday is the day after her dad’s, said: “He’s been a wonderful dad, grandad and great-grandfather. He used to love his job as a referee and we’re so glad he has made it to 100.” 

Julie added: “From day one he has been an amazing grandad, more like a second dad, he has always supported and educated us, and would always be there at the end of the phone if we needed any help.  

“It’s a huge thing to celebrate 100 and we’re so proud of him for everything he has done and achieved.  

“He is an outstanding person – it makes me extremely proud he is my grandad.”  

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Upminster bus stop

Upminster bus collides with stop and wrecks structure

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Crime

Woman's drink 'spiked' in Brentwood pub

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A London bus. Picture: André Langlois

Transport for London

Harold Wood to Harold Hill bus at risk as consultation opens on its future

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Slug and Lettuce in Brentwood High Street

Women's Safety

Number of women may have 'felt unwell' on night of alleged drink spiking

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon