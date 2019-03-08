Search

Shoppers can learn life saving skills at a pop-up shop in Romford's town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 August 2019

St John Ambulance volunteers will be providing first aid demonstrations in a pop-up shop in Romford next week. Picture: St John Ambulance

Archant

St John Ambulance volunteers will be holding first aid demonstrations in its first ever pop-up shop in Romford next week.

Members of staff at the Romford Shopping Hall have lent an empty shop to the St John Ambulance team to enable them to hold free first aid demonstrations for members of the public from August 17 to 22.

For Jane Barber, the unit manager for Romford St John Ambulance, the initiative is another step towards raising awareness of St John in the local area.

She said: "When I started in the role, we had only two operational volunteers in the unit, we now have around 20, which is amazing, but we'd love even more.

"Anyone can bring something to St John and give something back to their communities, whatever their skills."

Visitors to the shop can also learn skills such as CPR (adult, child and baby), how to use a defibrillator, how to treat choking, asthma attacks, and bleeding.

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager at Romford Shopping Hall, said: "We are delighted to help our local St John Ambulance team by allowing them to use our vacant space.

"The initiative will allow local residents to learn basic first aid skills."

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton chose St John Ambulance as one of the charities he is supporting this year.

He will officially launch the initiative at 9.45am on Saturday, August 17.

To book onto a free session call Michelle Fitzgibbons on 01708740492 or visit facebook.com/events/406358646662760 for a full list of the activities.

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

‘No fire alarms, no sprinklers... It’s a miracle no one died’: Residents claim Romford block devastated by fire had no working safety measures

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

