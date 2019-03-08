Shoppers can learn life saving skills at a pop-up shop in Romford's town centre

St John Ambulance volunteers will be providing first aid demonstrations in a pop-up shop in Romford next week. Picture: St John Ambulance Archant

St John Ambulance volunteers will be holding first aid demonstrations in its first ever pop-up shop in Romford next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of staff at the Romford Shopping Hall have lent an empty shop to the St John Ambulance team to enable them to hold free first aid demonstrations for members of the public from August 17 to 22.

For Jane Barber, the unit manager for Romford St John Ambulance, the initiative is another step towards raising awareness of St John in the local area.

She said: "When I started in the role, we had only two operational volunteers in the unit, we now have around 20, which is amazing, but we'd love even more.

"Anyone can bring something to St John and give something back to their communities, whatever their skills."

You may also want to watch:

Visitors to the shop can also learn skills such as CPR (adult, child and baby), how to use a defibrillator, how to treat choking, asthma attacks, and bleeding.

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager at Romford Shopping Hall, said: "We are delighted to help our local St John Ambulance team by allowing them to use our vacant space.

"The initiative will allow local residents to learn basic first aid skills."

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton chose St John Ambulance as one of the charities he is supporting this year.

He will officially launch the initiative at 9.45am on Saturday, August 17.

To book onto a free session call Michelle Fitzgibbons on 01708740492 or visit facebook.com/events/406358646662760 for a full list of the activities.