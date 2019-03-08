Video

Residents enjoy festive St George's Day celebrations at Romford Market

Romford Market hosting a day of entertainment to mark St George's Day. Dylan Thaike aged 5 and Natalie Lyons in the drawing tent. Archant

A princess and a dragon roamed Romford Market for this year’s festive St George’s Day celebrations.

Residents flocked to Romford Market on Wednesday, April 24 for St George's Day.

The market was decorated in patriotic red and white bunting as visitors celebrated the day of England's patron saint in the historic market.

Speaking about the celebrations, leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White said: “Romford Market is at the heart of our borough's history and this month there will two great opportunities to be part of that history and tradition.

“Easter and the St George's Day celebrations are two of the busiest days on the market.”

The festivities included lively performances from the Medieval Musicians and a traditional East End knees-up with Cockney entertainer Harmonica Lewinsky.

Families and children were also able to enjoy a traditional Punch and Judy puppet show, a caricaturist, a craft tent and a huge animated dragon.