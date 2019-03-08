Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

Residents enjoy festive St George's Day celebrations at Romford Market

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 April 2019

Romford Market hosting a day of entertainment to mark St George's Day. Dylan Thaike aged 5 and Natalie Lyons in the drawing tent.

Romford Market hosting a day of entertainment to mark St George's Day. Dylan Thaike aged 5 and Natalie Lyons in the drawing tent.

Archant

A princess and a dragon roamed Romford Market for this year’s festive St George’s Day celebrations.

Residents flocked to Romford Market on Wednesday, April 24 for St George's Day.

The market was decorated in patriotic red and white bunting as visitors celebrated the day of England's patron saint in the historic market.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking about the celebrations, leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White said: “Romford Market is at the heart of our borough's history and this month there will two great opportunities to be part of that history and tradition.

“Easter and the St George's Day celebrations are two of the busiest days on the market.”

The festivities included lively performances from the Medieval Musicians and a traditional East End knees-up with Cockney entertainer Harmonica Lewinsky.

Romford Market hosting a day of entertainment to mark St George's Day.Romford Market hosting a day of entertainment to mark St George's Day.

Families and children were also able to enjoy a traditional Punch and Judy puppet show, a caricaturist, a craft tent and a huge animated dragon.

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Woman taken to hospital after she is struck by car in Rainham

A woman was taken to a major trauma centre after she was hit by a car in Rainham Road, Rainham on Wednesday, April 24. Picture: Biscuit from Rainham @DA_Stonerz

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Woman taken to hospital after she is struck by car in Rainham

A woman was taken to a major trauma centre after she was hit by a car in Rainham Road, Rainham on Wednesday, April 24. Picture: Biscuit from Rainham @DA_Stonerz

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford Golf Club give £16k to DT38 Foundation

Former Romford Golf Club captain John Fuller hands over a cheque to Tracey Tombides

Daggers defender Smith drops in to help Inspire Minds Through Sport company

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Stimson says it was a lovely way for Hornchurch to wrap up home fixtures

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

FIH Pro League Hockey: Germany 2 Great Britain 0

Havering's Emily Defroand (pic GB Hockey)

Residents enjoy festive St George’s Day celebrations at Romford Market

Romford Market hosting a day of entertainment to mark St George's Day. Dylan Thaike aged 5 and Natalie Lyons in the drawing tent.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists