Gidea Park woman raises thousands for hospice by knitting bunnies
- Credit: Jan Smith
A Gidea Park woman has raised more than £11,000 for a hospice after knitting hundreds of bunnies.
Jan Smith, 66, received a handwritten message of thanks from Saint Francis Hospice chief executive, Pam Court, in recognition of her "amazing" work.
Jan took up the hobby when her husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago.
She explained: "I struggled with it big time, and just needed something to take my mind off it.
"That's why I began knitting, and have kept going ever since."
You may also want to watch:
Now Jan has made countless figures, including bunnies dressed in a variety of creative costumes, with all proceeds going to the hospice.
"It's escalated, really, and gone a bit crazy," she admitted.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager injured after Hornchurch stabbing
- 2 Ex-councillor ordered to undo unauthorised green belt building works
- 3 Farnham and Hilldene Estate regeneration plans gather pace
- 4 Harold Hill neighbours still feeling effects of freak flooding
- 5 Complaint over elderly woman facing homelessness among those ombudsman upheld in 2020/21
- 6 Covid-19: Latest figures show almost 31,000 positive cases in Havering
- 7 'It was amazing': Birthday surprise vintage bus tour for woman with Down's syndrome
- 8 Kem Cetinay officially opens Array restaurant in Harold Wood
- 9 Rainham robbery: Boy, 14, suffers slash injury
- 10 12 Estates: How is the regeneration programme progressing?
"It's got bigger and bigger, with people asking me to make specific things, and inviting me to events to sell them."
Some of Jan's most topical products are knitted characters which she puts little hand sanitisers inside of.
People and supermarkets have even donated wool for Jan to use to support her cause.
"I just want to help the hospice, and raise even more money," she added.