Gidea Park woman raises thousands for hospice by knitting bunnies

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:00 AM August 5, 2021   
Jan Smith

These NHS-themed figures were protected in their masks - Credit: Jan Smith

A Gidea Park woman has raised more than £11,000 for a hospice after knitting hundreds of bunnies.

Jan Smith

Jan Smith has raised more than £10,000 for Saint Francis Hospice by knitting bunnies - Credit: Jan Smith

Jan Smith, 66, received a handwritten message of thanks from Saint Francis Hospice chief executive, Pam Court, in recognition of her "amazing" work.

Jan Smith note

Jan was sent a personal message by Saint Francis Hospice chief executive Pam Court. - Credit: Jan Smith

Jan took up the hobby when her husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago.

Jan Smith bunnies

Jan sells her creations to raise money for charity - Credit: Jan Smith

She explained: "I struggled with it big time, and just needed something to take my mind off it.

Jan Smith

Jan is also a volunteer for bereavement service OrangeLine - Credit: Jan Smith

"That's why I began knitting, and have kept going ever since."

Jan Smith figures

Jan has knitted her way into raising over £10,000 for charity - Credit: Jan Smith

Now Jan has made countless figures, including bunnies dressed in a variety of creative costumes, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Jan Smith bunnies

These love bunnies are tying the knot - Credit: Jan Smith

"It's escalated, really, and gone a bit crazy," she admitted.

"It's got bigger and bigger, with people asking me to make specific things, and inviting me to events to sell them."

Jan makes cute figures for charity - Credit: Jan Smith

Some of Jan's most topical products are knitted characters which she puts little hand sanitisers inside of.

knitting

Knitted hand sanitiser holders - Credit: Jan Smith

People and supermarkets have even donated wool for Jan to use to support her cause.

knitted cacti

These cacti aren't as prickly as they look - Credit: Jan Smith

"I just want to help the hospice, and raise even more money," she added.

Jan Smith bunnies

These bunnies will knit tolerate any bad behaviour - Credit: Jan Smith


Saint Francis Hospice
Charity News
Romford News

