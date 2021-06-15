Hornchurch bell ringers to celebrate 200 years of chiming invention
Hornchurch bell ringers are getting ready to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the invention of a particular chiming apparatus.
Bells will chime all over the world at noon on June 26 to mark the anniversary of the Ellacombe apparatus, which allows one person to ring all bells fitted with the device.
St Andrew’s Church will be joining in to celebrate the device, which was invented by Revd Henry Thomas Ellacombe in 1821.
The church's one-hour celebratory performance is open to the public and will begin in the churchyard.
It will include a variety of “hymns, tunes and changes on the chimes”.
Tower captain of the group, Clive Stephenson, said the chiming celebration will be followed by “a quarter peal on the full bells” at around 1pm.
The celebration will begin with the playing of “morning has broken” by bell ringer Michelle Stephenson.
Eight of the church's 10 bells are fitted with the Ellacombe chimes device, which allows one ringer to hit eight stationary bells using ropes held close together.