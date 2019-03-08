St Andrew's fun day and dog show, Hornchurch, a success

Charlotte and Louise Richardson with their winning dog, Buffy. Picture: Tina D Jarvis Archant

The 10th St Andrew's Fun Day and Dog Show was held on Saturday.

Jenny Cavender with Nellie. Picture: Tina D Jarvis Jenny Cavender with Nellie. Picture: Tina D Jarvis

Children enjoyed themselves on the bouncy castles, bungy trampolines and played games at St Andrew's Park, Hornchurch.

Classic cars were provided by the Havering Classic Car Club.

The Woofs and Walkies Dog Show again proved very popular with the nine classes well supported.

The overall winner of Best in Show was 15 month old border collie Buffy and her delighted owner Louise Richardson.

Bernie Mahoney with her dog Sam. Picture: Tina D Jarvis Bernie Mahoney with her dog Sam. Picture: Tina D Jarvis

Graeme Turner, the organiser of the dog show, was delighted with the attendance and said it was probably the best so far. He also thanked judge Kirsty Stemp who stepped in at short notice.

All monies raised from the dog show will go to the Romford Retired Greyhounds charity.

The Friends of St Andrew's Park Group, headed by Elaine Gray, who organised the event were very happy and raised money to help provide facilities at the park.

