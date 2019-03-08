Spurs legends to take part in charity football match to mark Havering charity’s 50th birthday
PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 April 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
To celebrate turning 50 years old, a number of members and supporters of Havering Association for People with Disabilities (HAD) will be taking on a team of Spurs Legends that could include Justin Edinburgh, Mark Falco, Tony Galvin, Ramon Vega and David Howells.
The match will be raising funds for the charity that has supported, hundreds, if not thousands, of adults with disabilities and their carers throughout a wide range of activities and services, and will be part of its half-century celebrations.
Havering Classic Car Club has also agreed to bring along some of its vintage motors to keep crowds entertained both before and after the game.
Cheryl Cable, who is organising the football match - and is also going to be the manager of the HAD team - said she can’t wait for what she is hoping to be family fun day, and that they already have a number of exciting activities lined up.
Cheryl said: “It will be good fun being manager, and I can’t wait for the whole day.
“I’ve never done anything like this before so it’s exciting, there is still a lot to organise but we’ve had a number of people already get in touch who are interested in playing for the HAD team, but I’ve just got to pick the best team now.
“We’ve got a few sponsors, VDNS (Voice and date network solutions) and GBP Estates in Romford, but if anyone is interested please get in touch.
“We will be asking for donations from the HAD team and we’ve got a few of the Aveley Vets players involved too.”
Arsenal fan Cheryl, said she might be getting out her Arsene Wenger style long coat for the big day, but said there won’t be any rivalry on the big day.
She said: “It’s all going to be a bit of fun, and we just want everyone to have a good day.”
The Spurs Legends line-up won’t be fully announced until the day, and the club has told Cheryl it cannot guarantee the inclusion of any individual player.
The match will take place at Aveley Football Club, Park Lane, Aveley, South Ockendon on Sunday, June 23, and kick-off will be at 2pm.
Tickets for the match are not yet available, but will be closer to the time, and if you would like to sponsor the event or have any more questions please contact Cheryl on 01708 476554 or email cherylcable@hadhavering.co.uk