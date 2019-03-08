Spurs legends to take part in charity football match to mark Havering charity’s 50th birthday

Justin Edinburgh and Mark Howell were part of Spurs FA Cup winning team in 91, and they could both be taking part in the charity football match to raise money for Havering Association for People with Disabilities (HAD). Picture: David Giles/PA Images). PA Archive/PA Images

To celebrate turning 50 years old, a number of members and supporters of Havering Association for People with Disabilities (HAD) will be taking on a team of Spurs Legends that could include Justin Edinburgh, Mark Falco, Tony Galvin, Ramon Vega and David Howells.

Tottenham Hotspur's Ramon Vega (right) could be lining up in Spurs Legends team to to take on members and supporters of HAD in a charity match in June. Photo by David Cheskin/PA. Tottenham Hotspur's Ramon Vega (right) could be lining up in Spurs Legends team to to take on members and supporters of HAD in a charity match in June. Photo by David Cheskin/PA.

The match will be raising funds for the charity that has supported, hundreds, if not thousands, of adults with disabilities and their carers throughout a wide range of activities and services, and will be part of its half-century celebrations.

Havering Classic Car Club has also agreed to bring along some of its vintage motors to keep crowds entertained both before and after the game.

Cheryl Cable, who is organising the football match - and is also going to be the manager of the HAD team - said she can’t wait for what she is hoping to be family fun day, and that they already have a number of exciting activities lined up.

Tottenham Hotspur's Tony Galvin (r) takes on Chelsea's Colin Pates (l). Tony Galvin is among the number of players who could be taking part in the Spurs Legends charity match. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images Tottenham Hotspur's Tony Galvin (r) takes on Chelsea's Colin Pates (l). Tony Galvin is among the number of players who could be taking part in the Spurs Legends charity match. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Cheryl said: “It will be good fun being manager, and I can’t wait for the whole day.

“I’ve never done anything like this before so it’s exciting, there is still a lot to organise but we’ve had a number of people already get in touch who are interested in playing for the HAD team, but I’ve just got to pick the best team now.

“We’ve got a few sponsors, VDNS (Voice and date network solutions) and GBP Estates in Romford, but if anyone is interested please get in touch.

Tottenham Hotspur's Justin Edinburgh challenges Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon at White Hart Lane (pic: Sean Dempsey/PA Images). Tottenham Hotspur's Justin Edinburgh challenges Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon at White Hart Lane (pic: Sean Dempsey/PA Images).

“We will be asking for donations from the HAD team and we’ve got a few of the Aveley Vets players involved too.”

Arsenal fan Cheryl, said she might be getting out her Arsene Wenger style long coat for the big day, but said there won’t be any rivalry on the big day.

She said: “It’s all going to be a bit of fun, and we just want everyone to have a good day.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Mark Falco (right) could line-up with former teammate to take part in a charity match to raise funds for HAD. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images Tottenham Hotspur's Mark Falco (right) could line-up with former teammate to take part in a charity match to raise funds for HAD. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

The Spurs Legends line-up won’t be fully announced until the day, and the club has told Cheryl it cannot guarantee the inclusion of any individual player.

The match will take place at Aveley Football Club, Park Lane, Aveley, South Ockendon on Sunday, June 23, and kick-off will be at 2pm.

Tickets for the match are not yet available, but will be closer to the time, and if you would like to sponsor the event or have any more questions please contact Cheryl on 01708 476554 or email cherylcable@hadhavering.co.uk