Scouts to walk from Harold Hill to Dagenham im memory of Josie Chesney

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family Archant

A sponsored walk in memory of stab victim Jodie Chesney is being held from Harold Hill to Dagenham tomorrow morning, Saturday, October 5.

District explorer Scout commissioner Anna Skipworth and district Scout network commissioner Andy Dodkins from the Barking and Dagenham Scout District have set up #ForJodie.

The walk leaves Harold Hill and will arrive at Mayesbrook Park at about noon. It will end with a purple park run to raise money for the community projects being organised under the #ForJodie banner.

Jodie, a Scout who lived in Dagenham, died after being stabbed in Amy's Park, St Neot's Road, Harold Hill on March 1.

For the first community project, the Scout leaders are working alongside The Jodie Chesney Foundation to provide free and accessible first aid training, focusing on bleed control and how to deal with major trauma for young people and adults, which will be available in Barking and Dagenham and Havering.

They are also aiming to place bleed control kits in locations that could be susceptible to attacks like the one on Jodie.