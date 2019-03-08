Security guard completes sponsored unicycle ride for Rainham youth club

L-R: Debbie Moore BID coordinator, the mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton who started the race and Kane White, security guard. Picture: Sam Coates Archant

A member of the London Riverside Improvement District Bid (BID) took on the challenge of riding a unicycle to support a youth centre in Rainham.

Kane White, the BID's mobile security guard, rode a unicycle from the Barges Car Park in Ferry Lane, Rainham to the RSPB site on the marshes to raise funds for the Rainham Royal Youth Club in Viking way, Rainham.

Kane was accompanied by members from the BID team and children from Rainham Royals for the cycle ride on Thursday, August 1.

Debbie Moore, a BID coordinator, said: "A most enjoyable time was had by all attendees.

"Local businesses pledged sponsorship to the value of £1,300 which Rainham Royals will use to keep the youth club open to all and to send some of its attendees to a day out at Chessington towards the end of the school holidays."

After the race, the participants enjoyed lunch provided by the Security Projects UK Ltd and refreshments donated by the H Smith Food Group.

The Riverside BID was set up in 2006 and provides security and environmental improvements in order to improve the appearance of the area and to increase footfall for local companies.