Musical variety show hopes to capture Spirit of the Blitz with 'heartwarming' performance at Queen's Theatre

Andy Eastwood produced the Spirit of the Blitz musical variety show which will be showing at the Queen's Theatre on September 13. Picture: Andy Eastwood Archant

A musical tribute to the legendary stars who kept people smiling through the dark days of the Blitz is coming to Hornchurch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maggie O' Hara will be playing Dame Vera Lynn, Gracie Fields and others in the returning show to the Queen's Theatre - Spirit of the Blitz. Picture: Andy Eastwood. Maggie O' Hara will be playing Dame Vera Lynn, Gracie Fields and others in the returning show to the Queen's Theatre - Spirit of the Blitz. Picture: Andy Eastwood.

Queen's Theatre's musical variety show, Spirit of the Blitz, is returning to the borough.

Producer Andy Eastwood, who portrays one of the hardest-working entertainers of the era, George Formby, describes the show as a feel-good experience.

He said: "The wonderful thing about Spirit Of The Blitz is that it means so many things to different people.

"It's first and foremost a heart-warming, uplifting sing-along.

"They were such awful times that the entertainment had to be bright and breezy and cheerful.

"But beneath the humour is a subtext of deep human suffering, loss and tragedy, and everyone in that audience will think of loved ones who went through it.

"It's as thought-provoking as you want it to be."

You may also want to watch:

Guests can look forward to hearing swinging hits including Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree, Bless 'Em All, Leaning on A Lamp-Post and We'll Meet Again.

Andy added: "Before very long the war years will no longer be in living memory for a significant number of people, and it's up to those of us who care, to go on commemorating.

"Failing to do that is the first step towards history repeating itself."

Also appearing are singer Maggie O'Hara, who pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn and Anne Shelton, and multi-talented Pete Lindup, who recreates the comedy of forties favourites Max Miller and Robb Wilton.

"I know that there will be some veterans in the audience, and it's an honour to entertain them, but it's also great for younger people to see the lovely warm way that performers charmed an audience back then," said Pete.

"Glorious melodies and good old-fashioned comedy - what more could you ask for?"

Armed with a trumpet, trombone and a jazzy suit, Pete has worked alongside many of the great names of the variety stage.

The lively David Carter Band will be on hand to accompany the proceedings.

Spirit of the Blitz shows at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Friday, September 13 at 1.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.