The Sparkle Walk raises money for the Woodford Green-based hospice, Haven House - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Almost £50,000 has been raised for an east London hospice as its popular 10k walk returned for the first time in two years.

Haven House provides care for children and their families across boroughs including Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Havering, Hackney and Haringey.

Its Sparkle Walk, which involves a 10k route from Christchurch Green in Wanstead to the Cuckfield pub, is typically held annually, and returned on September 2 after a two-year delay through the pandemic.

More than 300 people took part and, as of September 5, raised £49,240 for the Woodford Green-based hospice.

The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Billie Shepherd and her husband Greg, who are both Haven House ambassadors, were among those to see the walkers off at the start.

Haven House provides support for children and their families across a range of east London boroughs - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Billie and Greg Shepherd were among those to see off the walkers - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Reiko Murray, Haven House’s community and events manager, said: “Seeing a pink takeover of our local streets was something quite spectacular.

“It really was a fantastic event which really has captured the hearts of our community. We look forward to the next walk in May 2023, which will be in our 20th birthday year.

“Bring on the birthday sparkles!”

To register your interest for the Sparkle Walk 2023, visit: www.havenhouse.org.uk/Event/sparklewalk

Some attendees got glittered-up before the walk - Credit: Bonnie Britain

There were plenty of emotions on-show, as the event returned after two cancelled years - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Starting at Christchurch Green in Wanstead, Sparkle Walk ended at the Cuckfield pub - Credit: Bonnie Britain