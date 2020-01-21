Search

South Street closed last night after a fight left man with facial injuries

PUBLISHED: 10:32 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 21 January 2020

South Street Romford

South Street Romford

The area around South Street in Romford was closed last night due to a fight.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 21.54 last night (Monday January 20) to reports of an altercation in South Street and found a man suffering injuries to his face who was taken to hospital.

The road was closed for a short period and buses were on diversion.

No arrests have been made yet.

