South Street closed last night after a fight left man with facial injuries
PUBLISHED: 10:32 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 21 January 2020
Archant
The area around South Street in Romford was closed last night due to a fight.
Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 21.54 last night (Monday January 20) to reports of an altercation in South Street and found a man suffering injuries to his face who was taken to hospital.
The road was closed for a short period and buses were on diversion.
No arrests have been made yet.