South Street closed last night after a fight left man with facial injuries

South Street Romford Archant

The area around South Street in Romford was closed last night due to a fight.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 21.54 last night (Monday January 20) to reports of an altercation in South Street and found a man suffering injuries to his face who was taken to hospital.

The road was closed for a short period and buses were on diversion.

No arrests have been made yet.