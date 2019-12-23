Missing: Police search for 53-year-old man known to visit Rainham Marshes

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 53-year-old missing man who is known to visit Rainham Marshes.

Kevin Stone has been reported missing from his home in South Ockendon.

Essex Police are currently carrying out searches to find him after he was last seen - shortly before 7.15pm yesterday (Sunday, December 22).

Kevin is known to visit Belhus Woods in Aveley and Rainham Marshes in New Tank Hill Road.

He drives a black Ford Fiesta with a 56 registration plate and was last seen wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, a blue Nike sweatshirt and Ugg slippers.

Kevin also wears glasses.

Essex Police and Kevin's family are concerned for his welfare. If you see him, contact the police on 101.