South Hornchurch boy has locks cut for charity

Michael Cox

Published: 3:00 PM January 12, 2021   
Freddie Fisher holding his hair which had been cut off for charity Little Princess Trust

Freddie Fisher, 10, after he had his hair cut last month for charity Little Princess Trust. - Credit: Carly-Jane Fisher

A South Hornchurch boy who grew his hair for more than two years has had it cut for charity.

Freddie Fisher, 10, raised more than £2,400 for Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for free to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions.

Freddie Fisher long hair

Freddie Fisher had grown his hair since July 2018 before it was cut last month for charity. - Credit: Carly-Jane Fisher

The Benhurst Primary School pupil also donated 14 inches of his hair, which was cut last month after he had grown it since July 2018.

Freddie Fisher before his charity challenge.

Freddie Fisher before his charity challenge. - Credit: Carly-Jane Fisher

His mum Carly-Jane said he decided to grow his locks to help children with cancer after watching Stand Up to Cancer in the same year.

She added: "To say we are proud of Freddie is an understatement.

"He is such an amazing boy and has done a truly selfless act that will benefit at least one child going through the awful disease."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/freddiesbigchop

