South Hornchurch boy has locks cut for charity
- Credit: Carly-Jane Fisher
A South Hornchurch boy who grew his hair for more than two years has had it cut for charity.
Freddie Fisher, 10, raised more than £2,400 for Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for free to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions.
The Benhurst Primary School pupil also donated 14 inches of his hair, which was cut last month after he had grown it since July 2018.
His mum Carly-Jane said he decided to grow his locks to help children with cancer after watching Stand Up to Cancer in the same year.
She added: "To say we are proud of Freddie is an understatement.

"He is such an amazing boy and has done a truly selfless act that will benefit at least one child going through the awful disease."
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/freddiesbigchop
