South Hornchurch and Rainham may miss out on 'revolutionary' upgrade

Openreach is investing £15 billion in upgrading 25 million homes and businesses across the UK to ultrafast, full fibre broadband by the end of 2026 - Credit: PA

South Hornchurch and Rainham could be left out of receiving ultrafast broadband if people don’t express demand for it in the area.

This is what Openreach has said in response to the two areas being left out of what it calls a "revolutionary" broadband upgrade.

By the end of 2026, the company hopes to have upgraded 25 million homes and business across the UK to full fibre broadband, a venture in which it has invested £15 billion.

According to the broadband provider’s website, ultrafast full fibre runs a fibre optic cable "straight from our exchange to your door, meaning it won't let you down - so no more buffering or dropouts.”

An Openreach spokesperson said “dozens of boroughs across London” can already order full-fibre service through the provider of their choice on the Openreach network.

Harold Hill and Harold Wood will be one of the first areas in Havering to receive the upgrade, with works planned to end in April 2024.

The spokesperson it takes a “number of factors” into account in choosing where the company targets.

“If we’ve not yet covered your area, you can enter your details [at https://www.openreach.com/] as an expression of interest to show us where future demand exists,” they added.











