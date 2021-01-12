Breaking
Sonic boom heard across east London, Essex and Cambridge
Published: 1:43 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 1:44 PM January 12, 2021
- Credit: Crown Copyright
A sonic boom was the cause of a loud explosion sound across London, Essex and Cambridge this afternoon.
Cambridge City Council have confirmed it was caused by a low-flying fighter jet.
The sonic boom reached as far west as north London, with a large number of reports from east London and Essex.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus