News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Breaking

Sonic boom heard across east London, Essex and Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 1:43 PM January 12, 2021    Updated: 1:44 PM January 12, 2021
A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flys over the Shard skyscraper building in London d

A sonic boom was caused by a low flying jet in Cambridge. - Credit: Crown Copyright

A sonic boom was the cause of a loud explosion sound across London, Essex and Cambridge this afternoon.

Cambridge City Council have confirmed it was caused by a low-flying fighter jet.

The sonic boom reached as far west as north London, with a large number of reports from east London and Essex.

You may also want to watch:

Environment News
Romford News
Ilford News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Havering's new coronavirus cases begin to slow since New Year, Redbridge...

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus | Special Report

'Stretched to the limit' - Funeral directors describe 'unbelievable...

Charles Thomson

person

'It was surreal': Hornchurch personal trainer wins £10k with family on...

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Thousands raised for charity in honour of Rainham GP who died after...

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus