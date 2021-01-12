Sonic boom heard across east London, Essex and Cambridge

Breaking

Published: 1:43 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 1:44 PM January 12, 2021

A sonic boom was caused by a low flying jet in Cambridge. - Credit: Crown Copyright

A sonic boom was the cause of a loud explosion sound across London, Essex and Cambridge this afternoon.

Cambridge City Council have confirmed it was caused by a low-flying fighter jet.

The sonic boom reached as far west as north London, with a large number of reports from east London and Essex.

If you heard a massively loud bang over #Cambridge in the last few minutes, don't panic - apparently it was the sonic boom from a fighter plane breaking the sound barrier! — Cambridge City Council (@camcitco) January 12, 2021