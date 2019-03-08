Video

Son of 3-2-1 game show host pays tribute to dad Ted Rogers in show at Romford's Brookside Theatre

Danny Rogers with the 3, 2, 1 show's Dusty Bin character and his dad Ted Rogers. Picture: John Atkinson Archant

The son of a famous game show TV presenter will be sharing his dad's story in a special tribute show in Romford.

Danny Rogers will tell the story of Ted Rogers in the stage production of Bin and Gone which features an appearance from 3-2-1 star Dusty Bin.

Ted Rogers is well-known for hosting ITV's variety game show 3-2-1 in the 1980s.

It ran for more than 10 years and when it was cancelled in 1988 the show was still attracting audiences of 12 million.

"The show is going to surprise people, both with the illustrious career my dad had before his 3-2-1 fame but also in the untold story of how he met his downfall," said Danny.

Danny Rogers with Ted Rogers' This is Your Life big red book. Ted Rogers was the subject of This is Your Life in 1986. Picture: Chris Boyce Danny Rogers with Ted Rogers' This is Your Life big red book. Ted Rogers was the subject of This is Your Life in 1986. Picture: Chris Boyce

"Although I lost him at 11, my dad has been a huge influence on my life and, alongside the showbiz tales of his life, Bin and Gone is also a very personal exploration of what it means to lose a parent that you idolise and how it can shape your own life."

Ted's career also included compering Sunday Night at the London Palladium and singing with Bing Crosby in Bing Crosby - Live at the London Palladium.

Danny told the Recorder: "For people who grew up watching my dad this is an opportunity to see the man behind the television screen and what his life was like prior to 3-2-1. "It's also me imitating his early work in TV with video footage.

"We do a game of 3-2-1 to enlighten the people who don't know who my dad was.

Danny Rogers with the 3, 2, 1 show's Dusty Bin character. Picture: Chris Boyce Danny Rogers with the 3, 2, 1 show's Dusty Bin character. Picture: Chris Boyce

"We also offer a chance to ask questions, chat with me and to get a picture with Dusty Bin."

After 3-2-1 was cancelled Ted struggled financially and he declared bankruptcy in 1992.

He died following open-heart surgery at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

Danny began working on the idea of the tribute show with writer Tom Glover in 2014.

Comedian and 3-2-1 TV game show host Ted Rogers with his wife Marion at their London home with their newborn son, Danny Rogers. Picture: PA Comedian and 3-2-1 TV game show host Ted Rogers with his wife Marion at their London home with their newborn son, Danny Rogers. Picture: PA

The 29-year-old performer said: "It took time for me to be ready to talk about it and to decide whether it was right for my family, because it's very personal. "We had crowdfunding support to help us build a snowballing effect for the show.

"We picked out certain parts of my childhood to reflect back to [Ted's] story, so it's really both our stories interloped."

Performances of the solo piece have included Brighton Fringe, Stratford Play House, Birmingham's The Old Joint Stock, New Wimbledon Theatre and London's Museum of Comedy.

Danny is joined on stage with the "booby prize" from 3-2-1 that is the beloved Dusty Bin.

Danny Rogers performing in his show Bin and Gone which is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Chris Boyce Danny Rogers performing in his show Bin and Gone which is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Chris Boyce

On the show contestants would answer questions in the hope of winning a new car and avoiding the bin.

But Dusty Bin became so popular that he regularly received his own fan mail.

Danny said working with the famous prop in Bin and Gone is another way for Danny to connect with his dad.

He said: "Growing up as a kid, I loved Dusty Bin. He used to stay in the corner of my bedroom.

Ex-Redcoat and former 3-2-1 quiz show host Ted Rogers. Picture: Anthony Harvey / PA Ex-Redcoat and former 3-2-1 quiz show host Ted Rogers. Picture: Anthony Harvey / PA

"My dad had a love-hate relationship with the bin. It was good for him but he was also being upstaged a little bit."

Danny has featured in the ITVBe programme The Sooty Show and CBeebies show Twirlywoos and playing Dandini in Cinderella at York's Grand Opera House.

He cites his dad as being the major inspiration for his budding career in theatre and TV.

"I used to join him in the summer seasons and watch him perform from the side of the stage," said the Sooty's Birthday Bake Off presenter.

"The atmosphere was just electrifying.

"He would be doing his act and there would be me mimicking him in the wings.

"For me to be end up being a plumber was just out of the question."

Bin and Gone is playing at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on October 5.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775 for tickets.