Thousands fundraised towards hospital garden upkeep
- Credit: BHRUT
Hospitality staff at Queen’s Hospital in Romford have managed to raise more than £4,700 for its charity.
King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity raises funds in aid of patients, their families, the staff and to buy extras not covered by the NHS.
Staff from food services and facility management company Sodexo, which provide services at Queen’s including cleaning and catering, raised a total of £4,734 for the charity.
This amount was achieved through supplier sponsored weekly walk and talk sessions, held from 6am until 6pm, and a series of Christmas raffles to encourage donations.
All money raised went towards the upkeep of the Lavender Garden at Queen’s, which provides a tranquil space for staff, patients and visitors to enjoy some fresh air.
Costa store manager at Queen’s for Sodexo Healthcare, Steph Kew, said: “Our team have all said how enjoyable the fundraising experience was.
“We know how hard our charity worked over the pandemic and we wanted to do our best to help.”
BHRUT’s fundraising manager, Lynda Head, thanked the staff for finding time to fundraise for staff and patient care.