Romford social club gets £10k lottery grant for new ramp

Members of the Romford United Services and Social Club are to get a new ramp access for disabled members. George Adair, Mike Wright, Dave Golding and Kathleen Wright. Archant

Members of the Romford United Services and Social Club are hoping their club is going to grow in size this year, after they received a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery to build a new ramp.

The club in Mawney Road currently has limited disabled access, and those who attend the club and are in a wheelchair have to be lifted up the stairs.

Before the ramp is built a planning application will have to be approved by the council, so there is still a few hurdles left before it is actually built.

However social secretary Mike Wright, 71, is confident it will be passed and said it will make life easier for everyone.

He added: “We’d like to thank the National Lottery for the grant, every day we have clubs and events on and this will mean even more people can come and take part.

“We’ve had some great support from the Lottery, and it’s going to be a substantial change to the club.

“We’re hoping to have it built as soon as the application is approved but we will have to wait and see.

“We’ve already had wide doors fitted so wheelchairs can fit through them so this is the next stop.

“Lots of people who come to the club are elderly or disabled, and this is going to help loads.”