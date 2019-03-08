Search

Advanced search

Video

Sir Trevor Brooking and snooker player fundraise for Saint Francis Hospice at prestigious charity event

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 September 2019

The team of amazing people who represented Saint Francis Hospice at the BGC Charity Day. Picture: SFH

The team of amazing people who represented Saint Francis Hospice at the BGC Charity Day. Picture: SFH

Archant

Two well-known faces from the world of snooker players raised funds for Saint Francis Hospice at a special event organised by the Boston Global Company (BGC) to commemorate friends and colleagues that the company lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Sir Trevor Brooking making a trade. Picture: SFHSir Trevor Brooking making a trade. Picture: SFH

The 15th annual BGC charity day in Canary Wharf saw charities and their ambassadors raise money for important causes on the trading floors in London, New York and around the world.

Saint Francis Hospice in Broxhill Road was delighted to be one of the chosen charities for a second time.

Hospice patrons Sir Trevor Brooking, Steve Davis and Barry Hearn were accompanied by British actor and comedian Tom Davis at the event.

Two recipients of support from the hospice were also able to join in the fun.

Tom Davis in the character of the banker makes a trade on behalf of Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: SFHTom Davis in the character of the banker makes a trade on behalf of Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: SFH

Murad Farhat is a member of the young adults group, and Maddie Law is receiving bereavement counselling after losing her dad Nick, earlier this year.

Maddie's mum Clair said: "We lost Nick so suddenly - we only really had three weeks with him after being diagnosed - so it's been an awful time for the whole family.

"Having the support from Saint Francis Hospice for Maddie and her brother Harry has been incredible.

"Learning how to live our lives without him is tough but we feel incredibly supported."

Murad Farhat from Saint Francis Hospice's young adults group gets a lesson in how to make a trade and then makes his own deal. Picture: SFHMurad Farhat from Saint Francis Hospice's young adults group gets a lesson in how to make a trade and then makes his own deal. Picture: SFH

Head of major gifts for Saint Francis Hospice, Anne Brown said: "This is the second time we have been lucky enough to be involved in BGC's Charity Day.

"It not only helps to raise much needed funds to allow our hospice to continue supporting local people at a time in their lives when they really need it, but also helps to raise awareness."

The amount of money raised for the hospice will be revealed sometime next year.

During his interview with host Jimmy Carr, Steve Davis explained why opportunities such as this initiative mean so much: "Saint Francis Hospice only get 27 per cent of the funding they need from the government but it costs so much to run, and they do so much for the community.

"We don't really help people on the way out and people need as much help as they can get."

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

‘I was on autopilot’: Queen’s Hospital lead nurse saves life of motorist suffering heart attack on day off

Lead nurse for emergency care and acute medicine at BHRUT Jack Stevens. Picture: BHRUT

New housing grants to help elderly and disabled Havering residents

Havering Council is providing a wider range of housing grants for vulnerable people in the borough. Picture: Victoria Jones / PA

Gidea Park Cricket Club to host celebrity cricket match for charity to celebrate Eastenders star’s 80th birthday

Havens Hospices patron and former Eastenders star Rudolph Walker with four-year old Joseph and his Mum Maxine. Picture: Havens Hospices

Viewers call for BBC Three documentary starring Romford’s Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson to be shown in schools

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has released a new documentary on BBC Three talking about mental health issues and cyber bullying. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

‘I was on autopilot’: Queen’s Hospital lead nurse saves life of motorist suffering heart attack on day off

Lead nurse for emergency care and acute medicine at BHRUT Jack Stevens. Picture: BHRUT

New housing grants to help elderly and disabled Havering residents

Havering Council is providing a wider range of housing grants for vulnerable people in the borough. Picture: Victoria Jones / PA

Gidea Park Cricket Club to host celebrity cricket match for charity to celebrate Eastenders star’s 80th birthday

Havens Hospices patron and former Eastenders star Rudolph Walker with four-year old Joseph and his Mum Maxine. Picture: Havens Hospices

Viewers call for BBC Three documentary starring Romford’s Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson to be shown in schools

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has released a new documentary on BBC Three talking about mental health issues and cyber bullying. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

National League: Raiders 7 Bracknell Bees 1

Aaron Connolly celebrates (pic John Scott)

McGrath: Essex want to make sure of rewards

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

Sir Trevor Brooking and snooker player fundraise for Saint Francis Hospice at prestigious charity event

The team of amazing people who represented Saint Francis Hospice at the BGC Charity Day. Picture: SFH

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

New housing grants to help elderly and disabled Havering residents

Havering Council is providing a wider range of housing grants for vulnerable people in the borough. Picture: Victoria Jones / PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists