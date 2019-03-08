Search

Snooker champion Steve Davis, BBC’s Eggheads and Saint Francis Hospice supporters take part in the Big Orange Quiz 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 March 2019

Team Club Tropicana which won the prize for best dressed table. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Team Club Tropicana which won the prize for best dressed table. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice

Hundreds tested their knowledge at an annual quiz co-hosted by a snooker champion to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice.

The Big Orange Quiz 2019. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

More than 700 people took part in the Big Orange Quiz at The City Pavilion in Collier Row, on Friday, March 22, which was led by popular Romford snooker player Steve Davis and radio station Phoenix FM’s Chris Hood.

Supporters had their knowledge tested to the limit with rounds on history, Around the World, Lucky Dip, Who Said This?, The Steve Davis Music Round, Phobias and Ologies, They Think it’s All Over and All In Good Taste!

But help on offer and people could buy an answer from one of the seven BBC Eggheads who also attended or Steve Davis in return for a donation to the havering-atte-bower hospice.

There were plenty of amazing raffle prizes to be won including a Smart TV and Keith Miller, who was celebrating his 76th birthday was surprised with a cake.

Winning team at the Big Orange Quiz, Brentwood's Best Offer. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Keith described it as a “wonderful night”.

But the team Brentwood’s Best Offer was crowned the winners of the Big Orange Quiz 2019.

Team member Sylvia Holliman, who runs a weekly quiz at the Essex Arms Brentwood, said, “We are over the moon!

“We really worked hard for this and swotted up to prepare for tonight but it was worth it and we’re absolutely delighted to win!”

Team Club Tropicana was also awarded the Best Dressed Table prize after decorating their table with an inflatable palm tree, complete with Ken and Barbie figures will members wore multi-coloured garlands.

Event organiser Juliette Whittaker said, “A massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported this year’s Big Orange Quiz and made it such a success.

“There was such a fantastic atmosphere and the feedback we’ve had so far has been so positive with people still buzzing from the evening.

“Once again we are incredibly grateful to the BBC Eggheads, our patron Steve Davis and Phoenix FM’s Chris Hood for giving the event a star quality.

“And a very special thank you our sponsors F Barnes Solicitors, Lesley Davey at Tesco in Roneo Corner for donating the Eggheads hamper and to everyone who generously donated raffle prizes.”

