How many people smoke in your east London borough?

Interactive maps shows how prevalent smoking is and the quite rates for east London boroughs. Picture: Jonathan Brady / PA PA Wire/PA Images

East London boroughs have higher numbers of people who smoke according to data from Public Health England.

The prevalence figures of smoking in London show that 14.1 per cent of people in the capital smoke, which is on par with England’s average of 14.9pc.

However, the east of London has the highest numbers of adult smokers with boroughs such as Newham having a smoking prevalence of 19.1pc, Tower Hamlets with 19.7pc and Barking and Dagenham with 18.7pc.

Both Havering and Redbridge have slightly lower numbers of smokers than the national average, with a prevalence of 13.5pc and 12.1pc respectively.

Data taken from Public Health England’s Quit Success Rate report, which is calculated using total smoker count per region for 2017 to 2018 and NHS four-week quit success data, also shows that London boroughs in the east struggle more with quitting smoking.

In comparison to England’s average quit rate of 2pc, Havering ranks the lowest with a quit rate of just 0.1pc.

Newham also has a low quit rate of 0.7pc.

Hammersmith and Fulham are the best performing boroughs in London for quitters, with 7.7pc of smokers successfully quitting through NHS cessation services.

The data is collated by Vape Club for Vaping Awareness Month this April.

Dan Marchant, founder of Vape Club, said: “It is fantastic to see organisations such as Public Health England and the NHS embrace the public health breakthrough that is vaping, but we still have a long way to go to get this message out to the remaining 7.4million smokers in the UK.”

According to Public Health England, vaping may be contributing to at least 20,000 smokes quitting every year.

VApril aims to continue the efforts of Stoptober by encouraging people to quit smoking by trying vaping instead.

