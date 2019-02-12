Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Family-run traditional tea rooms opens at Romford’s The Liberty

PUBLISHED: 09:57 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 01 March 2019

Small Talk Tearooms opened at Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre.

Small Talk Tearooms opened at Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre.

Archant

A family business that invites guests to unwind at a traditional tea room has opened at the Romford’s Liberty shopping centre.

Small Talk Tearooms, an old fashioned teashop that specialises in loose leaf tea, coffee and traditional Afternoon Tea served on tiered cake stands has opened at the Liberty Shopping Centre.

The new store provides food which is sourced as locally as possible, with real bone china cups set in a Victorian front room and tea cosies.

Monika Samuel, co-owner of Small Talk Tearooms, said: “We are delighted to bring our third branch to The Liberty Shopping Centre and look forward to welcoming new customers into our tearoom for a pit-stop during a busy day of shopping.

“This is a place to unwind, to talk, to enjoy each other’s company and leave the hustle and bustle of the modern world behind.”

Jonathan Poole, shopping centre manager, added: “It is great to be able to welcome Small Talk Tearooms to the centre.

“We are sure our shoppers will love the tea room’s variety of home made food and the atmosphere that creates such a unique experience.”

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers aim to deliver blow to Harrogate’s play-off push

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster face Billericay challenge

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Netminder Windebank keen to help Raiders bounce back after three defeats in a row

Raiders netminder Bradley Windebank (Pic: John Scott)

School Sport: Havering pupils serve up badminton success

Newtons won the Havering Primary Schools badminton festival at Emerson Park

Modern Pentathlon: Toolis qualifies for World Cup 1 final

Tom Toolis practices his shooting ahead of the Modern Pentathlon World Championships (pic Artur Lesniak)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists