Family-run traditional tea rooms opens at Romford’s The Liberty

Small Talk Tearooms opened at Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre. Archant

A family business that invites guests to unwind at a traditional tea room has opened at the Romford’s Liberty shopping centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Small Talk Tearooms, an old fashioned teashop that specialises in loose leaf tea, coffee and traditional Afternoon Tea served on tiered cake stands has opened at the Liberty Shopping Centre.

The new store provides food which is sourced as locally as possible, with real bone china cups set in a Victorian front room and tea cosies.

Monika Samuel, co-owner of Small Talk Tearooms, said: “We are delighted to bring our third branch to The Liberty Shopping Centre and look forward to welcoming new customers into our tearoom for a pit-stop during a busy day of shopping.

“This is a place to unwind, to talk, to enjoy each other’s company and leave the hustle and bustle of the modern world behind.”

Jonathan Poole, shopping centre manager, added: “It is great to be able to welcome Small Talk Tearooms to the centre.

“We are sure our shoppers will love the tea room’s variety of home made food and the atmosphere that creates such a unique experience.”