Slimming World celebrates 50 years helping Havering lose weight with special Romford Market event

PUBLISHED: 11:03 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 03 October 2019

Slimming World held a special anniversary event in Romford Market to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, September 28. Picture: Slimming World

Slimming World held a special anniversary event in Romford Market to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, September 28. Picture: Slimming World

Romford residents might have noticed something a little unusual in the marketplace this weekend - a giant golden bus!

Slimming World's golden 50th birthday bus paid a visit to Romford Market on Saturday, September 28, to help celebrate five decades of the company helping people to lose weight.

Consultants from surrounding areas support Havering residents to lose weight each week and they were part of the special team meeting members of the public.

A Slimming World spokeswoman said: "We absolutely love what we do and it's amazing to welcome people into our groups and see them transform their whole lives.

"Above all, we see their confidence bloom.

"Many go from nervous and shy new members who are very uncomfortable with the way they look, to confident, healthy and happy individuals with a new lease of life and a twinkle in their eye.

"They learn to remove feelings of guilt around food, and instead feel empowered by all the Free Food they can enjoy on Slimming World's healthy eating plan called Food Optimising."

