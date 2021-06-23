Romford pupils interviewed live on Sky Sports Euros show

Published: 5:04 PM June 23, 2021

Students at a school in Romford have been visited by Sky Sports and interviewed live on its Good Morning Euros show.

TV crews working on the Good Morning Euros show visited St Edward’s Academy in Romford on June 23 to interview its pupils about the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 competition - postponed to this year amid the pandemic.

Presenter Kyle Walker, who shares the same name as the England right-back player, and rapper Guvna B, spoke to the students 12 hours after England completed their group stages at Wembley, winning 1-0 against the Czech Republic.

Headteacher at St Edward’s Academy, Jodie Hassan, said: “Our students spoke about England and the Euros but they also spoke candidly about social issues and the importance of role models and enacting social conscience. We were very proud of all of them.”

Guvna, who spent seven years at St Edward’s Academy until 2007, said: “It is great being back. I’m a big football fan and actually started supporting West Ham because of St Edward’s as the training ground is close by.

“I loved seeing how confident and positive the young people in the school are - it gives me enormous excitement for the next generation.”

Sky Sports news filmed at the St Edward's Academy in Romford. - Credit: Gooderham PR



