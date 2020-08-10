Saint Francis Hospice supporter raises more than £1,600 by busking in Upminster

A long-time Saint Francis Hospice supporter has raised more than £1,600 for the charity by busking in Upminster during lockdown.

Skip Atkins, whose wife Jan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, has been entertaining the queue outside Waitrose.

He describes how the hospice helped Jan in her final days.

“Before we discovered the hospice, Jan was in a bad way emotionally. She ended up falling in love with the place, and it was where she wanted to spend her last days. The help and care she received was magnificent.”

Skip has made it his mission to support the charity ever since, with this latest effort one of many fundraisers.

Paying tribute to people’s “captivating” generosity, he says the hospice deserves every penny.

“Saint Francis Hospice is an oasis of love, happiness, kindness and care.”