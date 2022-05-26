Gallery
Ukrainian refugee joins Romford ice skating event which raises £5,000
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
A 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee joined about 100 youngsters on the ice rink in Romford to raise thousands of pounds to help those affected by the war in Europe.
The Skate for Ukraine event at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre on May 21, saw a disco, sponsored skate, figure skating competition, tombola and raffle raise £5,000 for Poland Welcomes.
This charity was set up by Kamil Prusinowski and Patrycjusz Gawel at the beginning of the Russian invasion and has helped more than 500 Ukrainian people in three months.
Director of communications Neil Midgley said the idea came about because he is learning to skate with Maggie Barrow at the centre.
He said it went "really well": "A big thank you from the charity because when we are in Poland, it can feel like we are very much working against the odds and when people internationally connect with us and raise money for us, it helps to show the volunteers in Poland and our Ukrainian refugees that people in other countries are thinking of them.
"It's not just the money, it's the sense of community."
Oleksii Pluita, a 10-year-old budding ice skater who fled Ukraine, joined the event and competed in the Hop, Skip and Jump figure skating competition.
Most Read
- 1 Apology issued after NHS nurse 'was failed by short-staffed Queen's Hospital maternity ward'
- 2 Supermarket giant Aldi confirms construction of new Romford store is ‘progressing well’
- 3 Former Upminster farmer hopes to buy back land, but is wary of price going 'up and up and up'
- 4 13 flats and three commercial units in new four-storey block approved for Romford town centre
- 5 Hornchurch man given three-year football banning order for Nazi salutes
- 6 'He fought for life': Boxing match to help disabled five-year-old continue his passion
- 7 The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where, and when, the planes will fly over north and east London
- 8 Another dispersal order in Elm Park amid youth ASB crackdown
- 9 Met Police reportedly 'scrutinising CCTV' in Havering electoral fraud investigation
- 10 Queen’s Theatre only site in London to receive Grade-II listing for Platinum Jubilee
Neil said the centre is giving the youngster free time on the rink to practice his skills.
Find out more about Poland Welcomes at www.polandwelcomes.org or donate at www.gofundme.com/f/skateforukraine