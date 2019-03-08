Revealed: 16 care homes in Havering failed to meet fire safety standards following Grenfell Tower fire

Serious fire safety failures were found in 16 care homes in Havering by the London Fire Brigade. Picture: Ken Mears

The mayor of London's office revealed that 16 care homes in Havering failed to meet fire safety standards through London Fire Brigade (LFB) audits that were carried out following the Grenfell Tower fire.

London Assembly member, Tom Copley, has urged care homes to "co-operate fully with the LFB to get their fire safety standards up to scratch" to prevent any future tragedies.

He said: "It is very concerning that some of the most vulnerable Londoners are being put at risk in this way.

"These inspections carried out by the LFB have been vital in highlighting, not only a local issue, but one that urgently affects the whole of our capital."

Regional data shows that 1,226 fire safety audits have been carried out by the LFB at care homes across the capital since June 2017.

Of this total, 51 received an enforcement notice and 498 received a notice of deficiencies. The remaining majority of care homes were found to be "broadly compliant" with the fire safety standards.

The figures were obtained by Andrew Dismore from a written response provided by the mayor of London in response to a question asked by the London Assembly.

According to the LFB enforcement policy statement, a notice of deficiencies (NOD) does not carry any statutory force, but if the responsible person for fire safety on the premises fails to undertake the specified improvements, the LFB is able to take this into account during future inspections.

An enforcement notice is issued by the LFB where the inspector can identify on the premises a clear breach of the law, significant risk factors or improvements that can be made within a set period of time.

LFB's assistant commissioner Dan Daly, said: "Over half the care homes we inspected had to make improvements to their fire safety arrangements despite them housing some of London's most vulnerable residents.

"My main concern is that this audit is only the tip of the iceberg.

"Care home owners need to urgently review their fire risk assessments and ensure their staff know how to safely evacuate their residents, especially those who are immobile."