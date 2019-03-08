Search

Six-year-old Harold Hill girl raises funds for less fortunate children

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 March 2019

Gabrielle Gill,6, by her stand at the Harold Hill Library.

A six-year-old girl from Harold Hill raised money for the Children’s Society after reading in a book at school about others that are less fortunate than herself.

Gabrielle Gill, from St Ursula’s Infant School organised and raised more than £75 for charity with her fundraising goodies stall in Harold Hill Library.

Her mum, Humma Gill, said her daughter’s stall was a big success, and she was extremely proud of her daughter.

She added: “She did everything herself, she had the idea, and organised the stall and I just think it was brilliant.

“She was going up to people and telling them why she was raising money, and it made me really proud.

“She was selling sausage rolls and had a raffle, and we got as many friends and family as possible to come down and support her

“It’s a lovely thing because its all her own idea - she was reading a book and she said I want to do something for children not as lucky as I am.”

