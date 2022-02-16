Mum shaves off hair to raise funds for sibling's bowel cancer treatment
- Credit: Danielle Scotcher
A mother who is battling cancer has shaved off her hair to raise money for her sister, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.
Danielle Scotcher, 41, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in August last year, had her dad John Scotcher, 75, shave her hair on February 13.
She raised a total of £830, which has been added to a fund that was created last year by Hornchurch friends Toni Croft and Danielle Farmer, both 40, after Dagenham's Jennifer Scotcher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in March 2021.
The money will help Jennifer pay for treatments and medication.
Danielle said her two daughters - Ava, nine, and Elsie, eight - and the thought of what her sister is going through "kept her going" through the shaving.
She said: “My chemotherapy is six months but my sister has a lifetime of chemotherapy.
“You’ve got to stay strong and keep a positive mentality.”
She added: “I would do anything for my sister."
So far, more than £3,500 has been raised by 134 donors.
Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-our-friend-whilst-fighting-cancer