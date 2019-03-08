Search

Havering Council highways crews working to make sinkhole in Upminster road safe

PUBLISHED: 11:21 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 24 April 2019

What appears to be a sinkhole opened in Cranston Park Avenue, Upminster, on Monday evening. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Archant

Havering Council crews have been checking the structural safety of nearby drains after a sinkhole opened up in a residential Upminster road over the Easter weekend.

At around 6.30pm on Monday, April 22, the small hole opened in Cranston Park Avenue.

It appeared to open up to a small hollow space beneath the road, around six feet deep.

The issue was reported to the council and the area of road was cordoned off later on Monday evening, and repairs began on Tuesday. It is believed they will be completed later today (Wednesday, April 24).

Councillor Osman Dervish, the borough's cabinet member for the environment, said: “As soon as this was reported, our Highways Maintenance team made the area around the hole safe.

“The hole is being filled in this morning [Wednesday] and we expect works to be completed today.

“Our highways maintenance officers also carried out a camera survey to check on nearby drains, to ensure they were also safe.

“We would like to thank residents for their patience while we carry out repairs.”

