Harold Hill mum furious over mould and damp in council flat

A single mother of four says she feels “trapped” in her two-bedroom council flat because of mould and damp problems.

Sophie Tysall, 28, lives in the ground floor property at Oundle House, Montgomery Crescent in Harold Hill with her children, Daisy-Mae, eight, Bobby, four, Leo, three, and Matilda, six weeks.

For over a year, the family has had to put up with mould and damp in their living room and bathroom.

She said: “I have complained and complained to the council but, despite all the different people they have sent round to take a look at the flat, the problem isn’t going away.

“One of my kids has asthma and there is no way having to live in these conditions is doing him any good - it’s like we are trapped.

“The mould in the bathroom is disgusting and in the living room, where me and my six-week-old daughter sleep at night.”

In May this year, Miss Tysall won a no win no fee case to ensure work was carried out in an attempt to rectify the situation.

An external conservatory space was removed, while walls were treated with mould spray and anti-mould paint.

But seven months on, the mould has returned.

“I was told the outer conservatory bit was knocked down to prevent more damp and mould issues,” Miss Tysall said.

“I had the living room wall stripped back and special treatment and paint put on it, we had a new bathroom and shower – which has already fallen off the wall due to not being fitted properly.”

Children and babies, as well as people with asthma, are among those more likely to be affected by mould, which can be caused by condensation, as well as penetrating or rising damp.

She added that her solicitor ensured an inspection was carried out on the property and concluded it had “nothing to do with condensation”.

Councillor Joshua Chapman, Havering Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We want all of our residents to feel comfortable and happy in their own homes.

“We have been working with the resident to resolve the condensation issue and will be revisiting the property in the coming weeks to offer further support.

“We are also happy to provide additional advice on the various options which are available to the resident.”