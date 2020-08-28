Search

Advanced search

Former The Voice UK singer raises money for hospice after performing outside Tesco Roneo Corner

PUBLISHED: 17:42 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 28 August 2020

Sammy-Jo Evans has been singing to fundraise for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Sammy-Jo Evans has been singing to fundraise for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice

A former The Voice UK contestant has been singing for shoppers to raise more than £1,000 for Saint Francis Hospice.

Sammy-Jo Evans, 22, has been entertaining people while they queue for the Tesco Roneo Corner superstore, in Hornchurch Road.

The qualified engineer performed a variety of songs, from the 1940s to the present day, and streamed her sets live on Facebook.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “As soon as people saw the orange bucket and discovered I was raising money for the hospice, the donations started rolling in.

“People kept telling me how much I’d cheered them up with all that’s going on in the world right now, so it was a nice feeling knowing that I was lifting their spirits.

“The hospice has always been close to my heart, having grown up just down the road.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be invited to the hospice to have a look at the amazing work everyone does there. It’s such a lovely place to be.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Havering

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Plans submitted for 10-storey apartment block in Rainham to go with 700 home development

A computer generated image of what the planned 10 storey apartment block on the former RTS Motors site in New Road, Rainham might look like. Picture: BPTW

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Proposed Lower Thames Crossing set to get share of £27.4bn highways improvement fund

Artist's impression of the Lower Thames Crossing. Picture: Highways England

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Havering

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Plans submitted for 10-storey apartment block in Rainham to go with 700 home development

A computer generated image of what the planned 10 storey apartment block on the former RTS Motors site in New Road, Rainham might look like. Picture: BPTW

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Proposed Lower Thames Crossing set to get share of £27.4bn highways improvement fund

Artist's impression of the Lower Thames Crossing. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham United secure loan signing of Australian midfielder Emily van Egmond

West Ham United secure loan signing of midfielder Emily van Egmond (Pic: Arfa)

Hornchurch captain Gordon wants players to improve to earn places for 2021 season

Jamie Sorrell of Hornchurch plays and misses during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

Harold Wood captain Perrin eager to continue building momentum

Craig Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 8th August 2020

Brentwood look forward to big rivalries in push for title

Tom Oakley of Brentwood plays an audacious paddle / scoop shot during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

Former The Voice UK singer raises money for hospice after performing outside Tesco Roneo Corner

Sammy-Jo Evans has been singing to fundraise for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice