Former The Voice UK singer raises money for hospice after performing outside Tesco Roneo Corner

A former The Voice UK contestant has been singing for shoppers to raise more than £1,000 for Saint Francis Hospice.

Sammy-Jo Evans, 22, has been entertaining people while they queue for the Tesco Roneo Corner superstore, in Hornchurch Road.

The qualified engineer performed a variety of songs, from the 1940s to the present day, and streamed her sets live on Facebook.

She said: “As soon as people saw the orange bucket and discovered I was raising money for the hospice, the donations started rolling in.

“People kept telling me how much I’d cheered them up with all that’s going on in the world right now, so it was a nice feeling knowing that I was lifting their spirits.

“The hospice has always been close to my heart, having grown up just down the road.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be invited to the hospice to have a look at the amazing work everyone does there. It’s such a lovely place to be.”