Sikh volunteers give out free drinks to Romford shoppers in honour of martyred Guru

Sikh volunteers handed out free drinks in South Street, Romford, to mark Chabeel Day. Picture: Deepak Chand Deepak Chand

Sikh volunteers once again offered shoppers free chilled drinks to honour the memory of their first martyred Guru.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers from Soul Aid, a non-profit organisation which aims to help the less fortunate across London, took the time out of their busy schedules for Chabeel Day, a Sikh celebration which took place in Romford town centre.

You may also want to watch:

It marks the martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh guru, Sri Gurg Arjun Dev Sahib Ji Maharaaj who was made to sit on a burning hot plate and had hot sand poured on him, making him the first Sikh Martyr in 1606 after refusing to compromise his faith despite the pain he was in.

Instead of mourning, Sikhs honour the day by giving out free cold sweet drinks to the public which they did in South Street at the weekend.

Founder of Soul Aid community engagement Deepak Singh said: "We are delighted to have been able to share Chabeel Day with locals.

"Chabeel Day is about spreading positivity where there could be negativity. We hope the gesture of sharing a drink will have helped spread chardi kala to the people of Essex."