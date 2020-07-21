Search

Upminster schoolchildren pen adventure book to raise money for NHS

PUBLISHED: 15:12 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 21 July 2020

Siblings Seraphina and Gabriel Ciobanu have written a book to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Ari Ciobanu

Siblings Seraphina and Gabriel Ciobanu have written a book to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Ari Ciobanu

Ari Ciobanu

A brother and sister have written a children’s story in a bid to raise money for the NHS.

Gabriel and Seraphina Ciobanu, nine and 11, compiled Bubble Gum Girl and Banana-Biscuit Boy: The Beginning, which their dad Ari said is an adventure comic book.

You may also want to watch:

The story follows the two title characters and includes beasts and superheroes. Ari revealed the idea is based on a game the siblings played on the trampoline.

He said: “They have seen how hard the NHS is working and they were thinking of donating their piggy banks.”

Gabriel and Seraphina, who go to The James Oglethorpe Primary School in Upminster, then hit upon the idea of writing their own book and have read chapters from it in a video which is on the school’s Facebook page.

They have raised around £250 so far and to buy a copy of the book, search for it at amazon.co.uk.

