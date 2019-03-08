Search

Police called to Rainham car park after reports of shots fired at cars

PUBLISHED: 11:14 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 03 May 2019

Archant

Police officers were called to Ingrebourne Hill in Rainham this morning (Friday, May 3) after reports of someone firing at pedestrians and vehicles with what is believed to have been an air rifle.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed to the Recorder that officers were called to Rainham Road at 9.35am “to reports of shots fired”.

When police arrived at the scene they did not find anyone with any injuries, and were unable to find any trace of the weapon.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Recorder that vehicles parked in the Rainham Road car park at Ingrebourne Hill had been targetted by the shooter.

They said: “There are a couple of nasty looking holes in the bodywork and a few windows have been smashed – it makes no sense, it's such a nasty thing to do and I don't know what the idiot that's done it has gotten out of it.”

No arrests have been made and police inquiries continue.

If you were in the area or witnessed anything that could help officers with their investigation please call the police on 101.

