Romford Shopping Hall bring and buy sale raises more than £2,500 for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 February 2019

Mayor of Havering Michelle Fitzgibbons and volunteers from the charities

Mayor of Havering Michelle Fitzgibbons and volunteers from the charities

Romford Shopping Hall has raised more than £2,500 for charity with a bring and buy sale.

The sale has been running once a week since November, and has raised £2,504 for a number of different charities including Havering Mind, Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund and Rainbow Trust.

Every week the empty shop that was converted into a bring and buy sale was looked after by a volunteer from one of the charities, and the Mayor of Havering, Councillor Dilip Patel, handed a big cheque to the shopping hall to congratulate them for their fundraising efforts.

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager said: “It’s sad to see shops with their shutters closed so decided to something worth while and raise some money for the Mayor of Havering and his local chosen charities.

“Through the generosity and kind donations from our shoppers this has been a huge success.”

