Search

Advanced search

Shop Local: Romford restaurant owner on bouncing back after ‘devastating’ lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 November 2020

Bunno owner Serhiy Horobets with his son Denis. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Bunno owner Serhiy Horobets with his son Denis. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Serhiy Horobets

With the second lockdown in progress, a Romford restaurant owner has revealed how the pandemic has impacted trade and how he’s managing to keep his independent business afloat.

The order station that Serhiy Horobets made for his restaurant Bunno. Picture: Serhiy HorobetsThe order station that Serhiy Horobets made for his restaurant Bunno. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Serhiy Horobets, who moved to the UK from Ukraine 15 years ago, opened Italian restaurant Bunno in 2019.

The 42-year-old father-of-two said that whilst the government’s initial furlough scheme in March helped the South Street restaurant, economic uncertainty has challenged independent businesses.

He said: “When lockdown happened it was a really difficult time, it was devastating. It was the first year that we opened so we were running with a loss for the whole year.

“To open this business it took a lot of effort and lifetime savings in order to open it because it hasn’t been built with any investors. The biggest investor is myself and my business partner. If we go bust we as investors are going to be the biggest losers, so I will work till the end to make this work.”

Shop LocalShop Local

During the first lockdown Serhiy explained that whilst some of his seven staff were eligible for furlough, the restaurant was forced to make difficult decisions to make others redundant.

You may also want to watch:

The restaurant was financially supported by profits from Serhiy’s wholesale coffee equipment business, Embutidos Gamboa Ltd.

Despite the challenges, Serhiy found innovative ways to keep business alive when Bunno reopened on May 1 including his DIY self-service takeaway restaurant stand that he built in his garden.

The delivery stand, made using scrap wood from Serhiy’s garage, his iPad and £12 worth of vinyl, has been a success for the restaurant enabling customers to order food and drink whilst minimising contact.

The restaurant reopened on July 4 with socially distanced seating but is now operating a takeaway service only.

Serhiy remains optimistic that whilst challenges lay ahead the restaurant is more prepared.

The restaurant offers takeaway from its website, Deliveroo, Just Eat and UberEats, including pre-prepared fresh pasta dishes, pizza and easy family meal deal kits which include fresh pasta and sauces to be assembled at home.

Serhiy’s final message to the community is that we should remain hopeful and positive.

He said: “We’re all in this together in helping each other.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More than 1,300 people sign petition opposing planned development near former RAF Hornchurch

Mark Smith, Violet Jones, Sheila Watts and Latifa Razzaque at a protest held before the second lockdown opposing plans for a 21-home development on land north of Cavendish Avenue, Elm Park. Picture: Mohammad Razzaque

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Shop Local: Hornchurch salon owner celebrates 25 years in the business

Kerry Larcher, left, with staff members Scott Dale and Jenni Mullett. Picture: Kerry Larcher

Urgent brain scans at Queen’s Hospital regularly take longer than recommended hour, inquest hears

Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: John Hercock

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More than 1,300 people sign petition opposing planned development near former RAF Hornchurch

Mark Smith, Violet Jones, Sheila Watts and Latifa Razzaque at a protest held before the second lockdown opposing plans for a 21-home development on land north of Cavendish Avenue, Elm Park. Picture: Mohammad Razzaque

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Shop Local: Hornchurch salon owner celebrates 25 years in the business

Kerry Larcher, left, with staff members Scott Dale and Jenni Mullett. Picture: Kerry Larcher

Urgent brain scans at Queen’s Hospital regularly take longer than recommended hour, inquest hears

Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: John Hercock

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shop Local: Romford restaurant owner on bouncing back after ‘devastating’ lockdown

Bunno owner Serhiy Horobets with his son Denis. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Harold Hill schoolgirl raises £210 for Royal British Legion by making poppies for family and friends

Seven-year-old Molly McCluskey has raised £200 for the Royal British Legion after making and selling poppies to family and friends. Picture: Cally Jones

You can make a real difference by training as a school teacher

POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

Shop Local: Hornchurch salon owner celebrates 25 years in the business

Kerry Larcher, left, with staff members Scott Dale and Jenni Mullett. Picture: Kerry Larcher

Remembrance Sunday: Covid-secure services held in Harold Wood and Harold Hill

L-R: Harold Wood Councillors Cllrs Darren Wise, Brian Eagling and Martin Goode. Picture: Harold Wood, Hill, Park Residents Association