Shop Local: Support Romford Market safely in the run-up to Christmas

Published: 7:00 AM December 18, 2020

Caron Webb from the Storky Baby stall on Romford Market discusses the safe environment created at the market in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: Caron Webb

There is one week left to do your Christmas shopping – and where better to go than Romford Market?

With seven days of trading left the big day, the market has modified its opening times to give locals every chance to shop safely during the festive season.

From today (Friday, December 18), the market - a presence in the town as far back as 1247 - is open every day until Christmas, having added additional days earlier this week.

This will provide a welcome boost to the Romford economy, said Caron Webb, who has run the Storky Baby stall for 24 years: "I'd encourage people to come and shop at our market, particularly in the lead up to Christmas.

"This year has been really tough for traders, having to close for months during the summer and then in November, which is one of our busiest months. Shopping local will help keep the money in the town."

Caron understands that people may be reluctant to venture out, especially with Havering now in Tier 3, but she wants to reassure people as much as possible: "People are cautious, and they are watching their pennies. But what we are doing at the market is giving people that safer environment.

"It's an open space, we're observing social-distancing, and hand sanitizer is available at all times."

People strolling up and down the stalls at Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears - Credit: Archant

Caron is clear in her belief that "health is number one", particularly as both her daughter - with whom she co-runs the business - and her mother are considered high-risk.

She knows as well as anyone the dangers posed by coronavirus, but believes the extended opening hours this week will promote public safety: "When the market is open every day, it gives people the chance to stagger their shopping. They won't feel under pressure to do it all in one day, which means the market won't feel as busy."

For Caron - a Romford resident who has been pitching up at 5am on market days for almost 25 years - the importance of shopping local is about more than just her livelihood. There's special atmosphere at the market - it's like a "family".

And while this has been an incredibly tough year, the community remains strong.

For further information on the market's opening times, visit romfordmarketpage on Facebook and Romford Market on Twitter.
















