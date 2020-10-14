Man shot on White Hart Lane in Collier Row

Police were called to reports of a drive-by shooting in White Hart Lane, Collier Row this morning at around 7.30am. Picture: Google Google

A man in his thirties has been shot in Collier Row.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police remain at the scene after being called to the incident in White Hart Lane at 7.37am.

LAS attended the scene and the man has been taken to hospital after suffering a gunshot injury to his leg.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made.

Local road closures are in place.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MPSHavering, quoting ref 1171/14oct.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Enquiries continue.