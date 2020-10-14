Man shot on White Hart Lane in Collier Row
PUBLISHED: 09:45 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 14 October 2020
A man in his thirties has been shot in Collier Row.
Police remain at the scene after being called to the incident in White Hart Lane at 7.37am.
LAS attended the scene and the man has been taken to hospital after suffering a gunshot injury to his leg.
No arrests have been made.
Local road closures are in place.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MPSHavering, quoting ref 1171/14oct.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Enquiries continue.
