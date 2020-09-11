Hornchurch High School sends its first student to Eton as Shomique Hayat secures full scholarship

Shomique Hayat, pictured with his mum, dropped into Hornchurch High School to say goodbye before he departs for Eton, where the gifted student has secured a full scholarship. Picture: Hornchurch High School Archant

Hornchurch High School has sent its first ever student to Eton after Shomique Hayat secured a scholarship at the prestigious institution.

Described by Headteacher Val Masson as a “focused and hardworking young man”, the 16-year-old returned to his old stomping ground with his mother to say goodbye ahead of his departure tomorrow (Saturday September 12).

Shomique’s Eton fees have all been paid for, as has his full uniform, sports kits, travel expenses and extracurricular activities.

The student’s new school will also provide music tuition in piano, guitar and flute, and will fund any exams he decides to take.

He will also receive £25 pocket money per week for the duration of his two-year stay.

Hornchurch High is encouraging more students to apply for scholarships and elite sixth form places, with Ms Masson adding that Shomique’s achievements “will certainly motivate other students to aim high and reach their goals”.