Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Land of the Fanns: Share your stories of east London landscapes for community project

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 20 May 2019

The Land of the Fanns is a partnership scheme that is hosting conservation schemes and community projects in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Thurrock and Brentwood. Picture: Mike Johnston

The Land of the Fanns is a partnership scheme that is hosting conservation schemes and community projects in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Thurrock and Brentwood. Picture: Mike Johnston

Archant

A community project is looking for people to share their stories about various Havering landscapes and join some inspiring walks across Barking and Dagenham, Havering, and Brentwood.

The Land of the Fanns 100 Stories project involves the identifying, recording and sharing of community heritage and stories of various landscapes across east London and Essex.

A series of 10 walks led by the outdoor arts organisation Kinetika, will take place in the areas of the Land of the Fanns landscape, such as Langdon Hills, Bedfords Park, Thorndon Country Park, Rainham Marshes and more.

You may also want to watch:

The first walk will take place on Tuesday, May 28 and start at the Bedfords Park Visitor Centre in Havering-atte-Bower and end in Ingrebourne Valley, Hornchurch.

"The surviving London fans on the edge of east London are exceptionally rich in unique layers of geographical, built, natural and cultural heritage that has continually been evolving since the last Ice Age," said a spokeswoman from Land of the Fanns.

"[The Land of the Fanns area] will be positively managed and understood as the last remaining landscape of London as it once was."

Once the 100 stories have been collected, participants will be invited to take part in a creative residency in October and the stories will be turned into drawings and silk flags.

The walks are free and open to all. Visit landofthefanns.org/land-fanns-100-stories or call 01708 642978.

Most Read

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

South Ockendon robbery: Police appeal for witnesses after Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster teenagers are arrested

Three 17-year-old boys from Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster were arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in South Ockendon on Wednesday, May 8. Picture: Met Police

Popular Langtons Summer Concert returns to Hornchurch

Last year the Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch was filled to capacity for the Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra performance. Picture: Havering Council

EU elections: Who are the London candidates and how does the voting work?

Voters go to the polls on Thursday to elect the UK representatives in European Parliament. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor

Ice Hockey: Raiders get Lack back on board

Raiders forward Alan Lack in action (Pic: John Scott)

Most Read

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

South Ockendon robbery: Police appeal for witnesses after Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster teenagers are arrested

Three 17-year-old boys from Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster were arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in South Ockendon on Wednesday, May 8. Picture: Met Police

Popular Langtons Summer Concert returns to Hornchurch

Last year the Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch was filled to capacity for the Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra performance. Picture: Havering Council

EU elections: Who are the London candidates and how does the voting work?

Voters go to the polls on Thursday to elect the UK representatives in European Parliament. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor

Ice Hockey: Raiders get Lack back on board

Raiders forward Alan Lack in action (Pic: John Scott)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders defensive duo Connolly and Smith depart

Raiders defenceman John Connolly in action against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Land of the Fanns: Share your stories of east London landscapes for community project

The Land of the Fanns is a partnership scheme that is hosting conservation schemes and community projects in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Thurrock and Brentwood. Picture: Mike Johnston

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

FIH Pro League: GB women beat Belgium, but men lose

Laura Unsworth and Grace Balsdon celebrate (pic Frank Uijlenbroek)

SNEL 3: Goresbrook dig in for draw, Ardleigh Green and Woodford Green beaten

Shane Barwick hits out (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists