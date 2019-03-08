Land of the Fanns: Share your stories of east London landscapes for community project

The Land of the Fanns is a partnership scheme that is hosting conservation schemes and community projects in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Thurrock and Brentwood. Picture: Mike Johnston Archant

A community project is looking for people to share their stories about various Havering landscapes and join some inspiring walks across Barking and Dagenham, Havering, and Brentwood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Land of the Fanns 100 Stories project involves the identifying, recording and sharing of community heritage and stories of various landscapes across east London and Essex.

A series of 10 walks led by the outdoor arts organisation Kinetika, will take place in the areas of the Land of the Fanns landscape, such as Langdon Hills, Bedfords Park, Thorndon Country Park, Rainham Marshes and more.

You may also want to watch:

The first walk will take place on Tuesday, May 28 and start at the Bedfords Park Visitor Centre in Havering-atte-Bower and end in Ingrebourne Valley, Hornchurch.

"The surviving London fans on the edge of east London are exceptionally rich in unique layers of geographical, built, natural and cultural heritage that has continually been evolving since the last Ice Age," said a spokeswoman from Land of the Fanns.

"[The Land of the Fanns area] will be positively managed and understood as the last remaining landscape of London as it once was."

Once the 100 stories have been collected, participants will be invited to take part in a creative residency in October and the stories will be turned into drawings and silk flags.

The walks are free and open to all. Visit landofthefanns.org/land-fanns-100-stories or call 01708 642978.