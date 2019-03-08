Search

Advanced search

Video

'Everything is ruined': Severe leak floods mother-of-four's home and forces charity shop to temporarily close

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 September 2019

A leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill caused the Sense charity shop below her apartment to have to close for the day. Picture: Rose Walker

A leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill caused the Sense charity shop below her apartment to have to close for the day. Picture: Rose Walker

Archant

A severe leak has flooded a Harold Hill woman's home and forced the charity shop below her apartment to have to close for two days.

A leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill has flooded her apartment. Pictures: Rose WalkerA leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill has flooded her apartment. Pictures: Rose Walker

Rose Walker, 25, told the Recorder that she has experienced seven leaks since moving into her apartment in Farnham Road in December last year.

A leak which started on Wednesday, September 4, flooded her home, with the water leaking through her floor and into the Sense charity shop below the council flat.

Rose said: "When I first moved in it was absolutely fine and then we had our first leak in January.

"I got back from my school run at about 4pm [on Wednesday] and there was a good three or four centimetres of water in the flat.

"Everything is ruined. I'm running out of towels and curtains to put down to soak up the water.

A leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill has flooded her apartment. Pictures: Rose WalkerA leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill has flooded her apartment. Pictures: Rose Walker

"This is my worst leak by far and I didn't even cause it.

"I just want a house that doesn't flood."

Rose's youngest child, is two-years-old and has a brain tumour.

She's worried that she will slip in the water and get injured in her vulnerable state.

"It's horrible," said Rose.

Rose Walker has experienced numerous leaks since she moved into her flat in Harold Hill in December last year. Picture: April RoachRose Walker has experienced numerous leaks since she moved into her flat in Harold Hill in December last year. Picture: April Roach

"The house stinks, it's covered in flies and its disgusting.

"They had to shut the charity shop below because the water was going through the ceiling to the electric lights."

Sense, a charity that supports people who are deaf and blind, occupies the shop beneath Rose's flat.

Due to the flooding in Rose's home on Wednesday, the charity had to close for the day and then again on Monday, September 9.

Sheron Adlam, Sense shop manager said: "We can confirm that due to the flooding, the Sense charity shop in Romford had to unfortunately close.

"We have previously experienced some flooding but this is the first time the shop had to close due to the flooding.

"Our shop provides vital income to help support people with complex disabilities, and we are hopeful that we can reopen as soon as possible and can welcome back the local community."

Rose has been staying at a friends's house since the second leak flooded her flat on Monday.

The mother-of-four said she hopes she won't have to return to the "swimming pool" that is her flat.

Havering Council officers visited the apartment on Monday to clear out the water and are now working to find alternative housing options for Rose and her family.

A council spokesman said: "We are aware of the reported problem and our housing team is working with the resident to solve the issue."

Most Read

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Here’s to a very, very bright future’: Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney’s memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Here’s to a very, very bright future’: Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney’s memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood skipper relieved to end club’s long title wait

Aaron West of Brentwood celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Billy Gordon during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Porter hoping to bloom for Essex in season finale

Jamie Porter of Essex during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

‘Everything is ruined’: Severe leak floods mother-of-four’s home and forces charity shop to temporarily close

A leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill caused the Sense charity shop below her apartment to have to close for the day. Picture: Rose Walker

‘An incredible journey’: Last year’s Mayor of Havering presents £78,600 in donations to his mayoral appeal’s chosen charities

Last year's Mayor of Havering, Cllr Dilip Patel, with representatives from his mayoral appeal's chosen charities. Pictures: Dilip Patel.

Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge mental health NHS trust downgraded from Good to Requires Improvement

Goodmayes Hospital, where Nelft are based.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists