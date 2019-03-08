Video

'Everything is ruined': Severe leak floods mother-of-four's home and forces charity shop to temporarily close

A leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill caused the Sense charity shop below her apartment to have to close for the day.

A severe leak has flooded a Harold Hill woman's home and forced the charity shop below her apartment to have to close for two days.

A leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill has flooded her apartment.

Rose Walker, 25, told the Recorder that she has experienced seven leaks since moving into her apartment in Farnham Road in December last year.

A leak which started on Wednesday, September 4, flooded her home, with the water leaking through her floor and into the Sense charity shop below the council flat.

Rose said: "When I first moved in it was absolutely fine and then we had our first leak in January.

"I got back from my school run at about 4pm [on Wednesday] and there was a good three or four centimetres of water in the flat.

"Everything is ruined. I'm running out of towels and curtains to put down to soak up the water.

A leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill has flooded her apartment.

"This is my worst leak by far and I didn't even cause it.

"I just want a house that doesn't flood."

Rose's youngest child, is two-years-old and has a brain tumour.

She's worried that she will slip in the water and get injured in her vulnerable state.

"It's horrible," said Rose.

Rose Walker has experienced numerous leaks since she moved into her flat in Harold Hill in December last year.

"The house stinks, it's covered in flies and its disgusting.

"They had to shut the charity shop below because the water was going through the ceiling to the electric lights."

Sense, a charity that supports people who are deaf and blind, occupies the shop beneath Rose's flat.

Due to the flooding in Rose's home on Wednesday, the charity had to close for the day and then again on Monday, September 9.

Sheron Adlam, Sense shop manager said: "We can confirm that due to the flooding, the Sense charity shop in Romford had to unfortunately close.

"We have previously experienced some flooding but this is the first time the shop had to close due to the flooding.

"Our shop provides vital income to help support people with complex disabilities, and we are hopeful that we can reopen as soon as possible and can welcome back the local community."

Rose has been staying at a friends's house since the second leak flooded her flat on Monday.

The mother-of-four said she hopes she won't have to return to the "swimming pool" that is her flat.

Havering Council officers visited the apartment on Monday to clear out the water and are now working to find alternative housing options for Rose and her family.

A council spokesman said: "We are aware of the reported problem and our housing team is working with the resident to solve the issue."