Disruption on the c2c due to an obstruction on the track

PUBLISHED: 08:43 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 14 February 2020

The managing director of c2c has apologised for six months of frustrating ticketing issues. Picture: C2C

The managing director of c2c has apologised for six months of frustrating ticketing issues. Picture: C2C

Customers are experiencing severe delays and cancellations across the line this morning, February 14.

Around 6.45am an obstruction between West Ham and Barking caused trains to terminate at Barking and closed West Ham station.

The station is open and the line is fully operating again but severe delays and cancellations are expected to continue.

