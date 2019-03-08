Harold Hill armed robber who threatened shop staff with machete jailed for 10 years

Danny Wrenn, previously of Saddleworth Road, Harold Hill, has been sent to prison for 10 years. Photo: Essex Police Essex Police

A serial armed robber from Harold Hill, who targeted shops across Essex has been jailed for 10 years.

Danny Wrenn, 29, of no fixed address, but previously lived in Saddleworth Road, admitted three counts of attempted robbery, eight counts of robbery, two counts of having a knife in a public place, and one count of possession of cannabis.

Wrenn was one of two men armed with a machete who demanded cash from staff at Domino’s Pizza in Hutton in December 2017, but fled empty-handed when staff raised the panic alarm.

He and another man then targeted The Chelmsford Star Co-op, in Woodland Avenue, a few days later. They stole more than £2,700 as well as Euros, US dollars, and cigarettes.

He and an accomplice targeted the same shop on February 10 last year and stole £324.25, arming themselves with knives and threatening staff.

Wrenn was also responsible for a string of robberies and attempted robberies in March and April last year.

He and another man entered the post office in Lambourne Road, Chigwell, on March 19 armed with a hammer and a knife.

They threatened the shopowner and stole £90.

Wrenn then walked into Appan’s Superstore in Kiln Road, Benfleet, on March 30 and brandished a knife at the cashier, demanding he open the till.

He then told him to take him to a member of staff who could open it. But the victim led him upstairs and locked himself in a room, forcing Wrenn to leave empty-handed.

A few days later he went to the Co-op Local in Coopers Lane, Clacton, and demanded staff open the safe and tills, and he got away with around £500.

Police found a T-shirt near the scene, which was forensically tested and found to have a DNA match for Wrenn.

He continued his spree the following day when he demanded money and cigarettes from staff at TN News in Baddow Road, Great Baddow, and got away with £700 in cash.

When officers arrived and searched the area, they again found a T-shirt near the scene, which contained a DNA match for Wrenn.

Then on April 4, he made staff at the Co-op supermarket in Broadway, Silver End, open the tills and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

He attempted to rob staff at the Co-op in Laburnum Close, Pinewood, in Ipswich, on April 5, but staff refused to open the tills and alerted police.

Wrenn left empty-handed but struck again, this time at the Premier Store in Hythe Quay, Colchester, later that same evening. This time he left with money and cigarettes.

On April 6, staff at the Co-op in Stock Road, Billericay, were forced to open the till and safe and Wrenn got away with £4,025.

A warrant was executed at a flat linked to Wrenn in Mimosa Close, Harold Hill, on April 8, where he was found and arrested.

He admitted the charges when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court in June last year.

Wrenn was remanded in custody and jailed on Tuesday, March 19 for 10 years.

Investigating officer Det Cons Hollie Hughes said: “Wrenn planned his crimes, arming himself and targeting small shops just before closing time.

“He left his victims terrified and I hope it gives them some comfort that he will be in jail for a significant amount of time.”