Call for pictures of your Platinum Jubilee street parties and celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 3:56 PM May 27, 2022
Updated: 3:58 PM May 27, 2022
Are you gearing up to host a big royal knees-up over the long bank holiday? 

People, organisations and schools all over the country are set to host parties and other events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

So whether you're an organiser or a reveller, this newspaper is inviting you to send us your pictures of the guests, food, bunting, games and general merriment so we can celebrate your efforts.

Please email the snaps - with a little description of who is pictured, where it was taken and by whom - to londoncommunity@archant.co.uk to be included in our coverage.

Alongside our spotlight on the celebrations around our area, we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's life and 70 years of service.

Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come.

This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.

Order online at www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee. Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.

