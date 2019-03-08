Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Top security award for The Mercury Shopping Centre

PUBLISHED: 10:04 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 19 July 2019

The award-winning security team at The Mercury Shopping Centre. Picture: The Mercury Shopping Centre

The award-winning security team at The Mercury Shopping Centre. Picture: The Mercury Shopping Centre

Archant

The security team at The Mercury Shopping Centre in Romford received the Security Team of the Year award at the Sceptre Awards 2019, for outstanding and excellent teamwork tackling anti-social behaviour, using a policy of zero tolerance.

The team is outsourced by a company called Axis, a leading provider of bespoke security services around London.

You may also want to watch:

Spencer Hawken, the Mercury centre manager, said: "As knife crime moves east from London into our quiet suburb, we need to be vigilantly creating a safe environment."

The security team are also visibly active in the community, helping to run a quarterly gaming league for teenagers in the area, which Mr Hawken thinks makes them more approachable and less likely to clash with youths.

From 2018 to 2019, crime in Romford dropped by 19per cent; with the number of assaults on site for the same period reducing significantly by 47pc.

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shenfield skipper Smith wants his side to knuckle down

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’Neill: Rainham ready for showdown with Canvey

Rainham batsmen acknowledge scoring runs in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Robinson knows it will take time for new-look Daggers to gel together

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders announce import forward duo of Marcillis and Krakauskas

Raiders junior coach Ben Pitchley (pic John Scott)

Youngster Bonds departs Daggers after impressive Gold Cup displays

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists