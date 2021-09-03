News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Second protest planned against Gallows Corner Tesco development

Published: 3:50 PM September 3, 2021   
Gallows Corner tesco protest

There will be a second protest into the proposed development of the Gallows Corner Tesco car park tomorrow (Saturday September 4). - Credit: Google Maps

A second protest against plans to develop the Gallows Corner Tesco car park is set to take place tomorrow.

Organised by an opposition group formed specifically to fight the proposal, people are asked to meet by the store's Click+Collect unit at 9.30am.

This group - now 1,200 people strong - wants the council to refuse Weston Homes' application to build 87 homes on part of the car park site.

With a decision due by September 23, member and protest organiser Ian Jacobs told the Recorder: "There are no benefits to the local community with this development.

"A lot of people are very angry about the plans, but we need to use facts to fight it, not feelings."

A spokesperson for Weston Homes said “detailed consideration” has been given to the “sustainability, energy efficiency” and “climate change mitigation factors” of the design.  

They also said the site is “well-located” to encourage walking, cycling and taking public transport.  

This will be the second protest about the development; the first took place days after the plans were made public.

You may also want to watch:

Find out more about the proposal by searching with reference P1190.21 on Havering Council's planning portal.

