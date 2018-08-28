Poll

Revealed: Designs for final plans of 365 homes to be built on St George’s Hospital site in Hornchurch

Park view of Bellway Homes' plans for phase two of their housing development on the former St George's Hospital site in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Photo: Scott Brownrigg Archant

The second phase of plans to build 365 homes on the former St George’s Hospital site in Hornchurch have been submitted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans to build on the former St George’s Hospital site in Suttons Lane were submitted on January 11 by Bellway Homes, one of the largest housebuilders in the UK.

In March 2017, it was revealed that NHS Property Services had sold the former hospital site to Bellway for £40million.

Since then, a series of pre-application discussions have taken place with Havering Council in which Bellway discussed increasing the number of homes to be built on the site from 290 to 359, provision of a more balanced mix of flats and houses across the whole site and a new community space for the Hornchurch Aerodrome Society.

This most recent planning application is for phase two of the development which includes an application for demolition of the existing buildings, 162 residential units, car parking, landscaping and refurbishment of The Suttons Building to be used as a heritage centre for the Hornchurch Aerodrome Society.

Bellway Homes has submitted plans for phase two of their housing development on the former St George's Hospital site in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Photo: PRO Architects Bellway Homes has submitted plans for phase two of their housing development on the former St George's Hospital site in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Photo: PRO Architects

Of the 162 new homes, the plans state that 21 of these shall be affordable homes comprising of 14 affordable rented homes and eight shared ownership homes, and 179 car parking spaces which includes 16 wheelchair car spaces.

Managing director of the Bellway Homes’ Thames Gateway division Peter Knights said: “We were delighted to have received planning for the first phase of this development.

“The dormant site has laid empty for five years, so we are re-instating the land to provide much needed homes.

“The new planning application proposes an additional phase of homes and a new community space if approved.

Designs of the courtyard gardens of Bellway Homes' plans for the housing development on the former St George's Hospital site in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Photo: Scott Brownrigg Designs of the courtyard gardens of Bellway Homes' plans for the housing development on the former St George's Hospital site in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Photo: Scott Brownrigg

“We are pleased to announce that we have gifted the freehold property Sutton House to Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust to ensure there is a central place to commemorate pilots and RAF personnel who fought in World Wars.

“The charity works tirelessly to keep local history alive and the building will preserve the memories of Sutton’s Farm and RAF Hornchurch for future generations.”

Bellway received planning consent for phase one of the project in December 2018 for 194 homes bringing the grand total to 356 homes.

As part of the development, Bellway will also be expected to make a contribution of up to £576,000 towards the nearby education services.

Plans for building homes on the former St George's Hospital site in Hornchurch have been split into two phases. Photo: Scott Brownrigg Plans for building homes on the former St George's Hospital site in Hornchurch have been split into two phases. Photo: Scott Brownrigg

Mr Knights added: “Local residents have been very supportive of our designs and we have many potential homebuyers interested in purchasing at this development already.

“We are really looking forward to delivering a scheme that reflects the local area - even the road names will remember the types of aircraft and RAF pilots that were important to the town’s history.”

A decision about the planning application will be made by March 19.